Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Romantic Comedy Manga Gets TV Anime Next April

The official Twitter account for Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service announced on Sunday that a television anime of Asato Mizu 's Aharen-san wa Hakarenai (Aharen Is Indecipherable) romantic comedy manga series has been green-lit for an April 2022 premiere. Inori Minase will play the title character Reina Aharen, and Takuma Terashima will play Raidō.

The teen romantic comedy follows the "indecipherable" daily life of the short and quiet Reina Aharen and Raidō who sits next to her. Aharen is not so good at gauging the distance between people (or personal boundaries), and Raidō initially felt some distance between the two of them. One day, when Raidō picked up the eraser that Aharen had dropped, the distance between them suddenly became uncomfortably close.

From "way too distant" to "way too close" ... Aharen is simply unpredictable.

Yasutaka Yamamoto ( Servant × Service , Valkyria Chronicles ) is serving as chief director, and Tomoe Makino ( Woodpecker Detective's Office ) is directing the anime at Felix Film . Takao Yoshioka is in charge of the series scripts, and Yūko Yahiro is designing the characters. Satoru Kousaki and monaca are composing the music. The Chinese streaming service bilibili is presenting the project.

Mizu launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ on January 29, 2017, and Shueisha will publish the eighth compiled book volume on August 4.

Mizu launched the earlier Denki-gai no Honya-san (Electric Town Bookstore Worker) comedy manga series in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Flapper magazine in 2011 and ended it in 2017. The series inspired a 12-episode television anime in 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Pony Canyon licensed and released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in North America in 2015, with distribution by Right Stuf , Inc.

Source: Mantan Web