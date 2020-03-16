Shadowverse Gets Switch Game This Year

Shadowverse: Champion's Battle is "card battle RPG"

Cygames announced on Sunday that its Shadowverse online collectible card game will have a Nintendo Switch game titled Shadowverse: Champion's Battle that will ship this year. The game's logo (seen right) features the style used for the card game's upcoming anime adaptation, and the game's website describes the game as a "card battle RPG."

The collectible card game launched for iOS and Android devices in June 2016 and for PC via Steam in October 2016. The game features both single-player and competitive multiplayer content, fully voiced stories, and the ability to evolve cards during battles.

The game received a tutorial anime video as part of its second anniversary in May 2018.

The game is inspiring a television anime adaptation with a completely original story that will premiere on April 7.

Sources: Shadowverse: Champion's Battle website, Shadowverse anime's Twitter account via Game Yoridori SubCul Midori Park