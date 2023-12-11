Shadowverse Franchise Gets New Smartphone, PC Game

Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond launches for PC, iOS, Android in summer 2024

Cygames revealed on Sunday that its Shadowverse online collectible card game is receiving a new free-to-play digital card game titled Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond for PC, iOS, and Android in summer 2024. THe game is a direct sequel to the original Shadowverse game.

The teaser trailer previews the gameplay, which includes card battles, social encounters, soccer, and even mahjong.

Shadowverse Flame , the second anime in Cygames , Inc.'s Shadowverse card battle smartphone game franchise, premiered the fifth cours (quarters of a year) on July 8.

The Shadowverse Flame anime premiered on TV Tokyo in April 2022. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The anime's fourth cours , titled "World Ranking arc," ended in March with the anime's overall 50th episode.

The first season of the anime based on the games premiered in April 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the show as it aired. The anime features a completely original story, and features anime-only characters.

The game also inspired a comedy manga in 2021.

The original game received a tutorial anime video as part of its second anniversary in May 2018.

Shadowerse launched for iOS and Android devices in June 2016 and for PC via Steam in October 2016. The game features both single-player and competitive multiplayer content, fully voiced stories, and the ability to evolve cards during battles.

Shadowverse: Champion's Battle launched for the Nintendo Switch in 2020.