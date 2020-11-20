Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Anime Casts Kensho Ono, Yoshiki Nakajima, Atsumi Tanezaki

The official website for the anime of Boichi and Riichirou Inagaki 's Dr. Stone manga announced the cast members for three characters from Tsukasa Empire in Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the second season, on Saturday:

Kensho Ono as Ukyō Saionji

as Ukyō Saionji Yoshiki Nakajima as Yō Uei

Atsumi Tanezaki as Nikki Hanada



Fujifabric ( Space Brothers , Boruto , Silver Spoon season 2) performs the opening theme song "Rakuen" (Paradise) of the new season, and Hatena performs the ending theme song "Koe?" (Voice?).

Shinya Iino (storyboards, episode director on Hanebad! , Revue Starlight , Made in Abyss ) is returning to direct the second season at TMS Entertainment . Yuichiro Kido (episode scripts for Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga , After the Rain , 91 Days ) is also back to supervise and write the series scripts. Yuko Iwasa ( Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas , Yowamushi Pedal ) is again designing the characters. Tatsuya Katō ( WorldEnd , Revue Starlight ), Hiroaki Tsutsumi ( Children of the Whales , Anima Yell! ), and Yuki Kanesaka ( Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond insert songs ) are returning to compose the music.

The new anime season will premiere in January 2021. Crunchyroll will stream the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation will stream a dub .

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and it describes the manga's first volume:

One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he's not alone! His science-loving friend Senku's been up and running for a few months and he's got a grand plan in mind—to kickstart civilization with the power of science!

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.