Dragon Ball Daima Anime Confirms Stephanie Nadolny's Return as Young Goku in English, Aaron Dismuke as New Character Glorio

Image via Dragon Ball franchise's website © BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

Dragon Ball Daima

The New York Comic Con panel for the anime series on Thursday confirmed thatis reprising her role as young Goku from the original English dubs for theandanime. She also played young Gohan in'sreplaced Nadolny as young Goku and Gohan for projects, such asand games, until. The panel also revealed thatwill play the new character Glorio. Both Nadolny and Dismuke were present at the panel., who voices Bulma, hosted the panel.

Toei Animation and Fathom Events will screen the world premiere of the English dub for the first three episodes of the Dragon Ball Daima anime series in U.S. theaters on November 10-12. The company previously previewed the English dub 's voices in a trailer.

The Dragon Ball Daima anime premiered on October 11 on a new anime programming block on Fuji TV on Fridays at 11:40 p.m. (10:40 a.m. EDT). The first episode had a runtime 10 minutes longer than normal. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime on October 11, the same day the anime premiered in Japan. Netflix is also streaming the anime, debuting first in Asia on October 14, and then globally on Friday.

Yoshitaka Yashima (animation director on Dragon Ball Super , Digimon franchise ) and Aya Komaki ( One Piece series director, episode director on Marie & Gali ) are serving as series directors, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru ( Dragon Ball Z , Digimon franchise ) is adapting the late Akira Toriyama 's character designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara ( Digimon Adventure tri. films, 2022 Urusei Yatsura , Cells at Work! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Franchise creator Akira Toriyama is credited for the new anime's story and character designs.

Zedd feat. C&K . (CLIEVY and KEEN ) are performing the opening theme song "Jaka Jaan." ZEDD feat. Ai are performing the ending theme song "Nakama" (Companions), which Zedd composed specifically for the anime. Singer-songwriter Ai wrote the ending theme song's lyrics.

In the series, Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and other characters throughout the series become younger than usual. However, this is different from a similar plotline in the Dragon Ball GT anime, in which Goku reverts back into a kid after the end of the original series. Although the title "Daima" does not mean anything, the kanji could be interpreted as "Evil" in English.

The Dragon Ball Super television anime series premiered in July 2015 and aired for 131 episodes until March 2018. Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation released the series on home video. The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime film opened in Japan in June 2022, and that August in the United States. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures screened the film in theaters worldwide.