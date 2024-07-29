The Anime/Manga World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Noriko Ohara's Death II

There is nothing but love, respect, and fond memories for the late

Sadness hit the anime fandom with the news of Noriko Ohara 's passing. Her voice was one many Japanese children grew up listening to. Through her work, many people were inspired to enter the anime or manga worlds. While this is a small sample, those involved in both industries have shared their eulogies of Ohara.

The first eulogy deviates from the normal alphabetical order by featuring Doraemon and Fujiko F. Fujio Museum first. While Ohara is a decorated voice actor , many Japanese people instantly recognize her as the voice of Nobita Nobi from Doraemon . Thus, Doraemon and the Fujiko F. Fujio Museum is featured first.

Doraemon / Fujiko F. Fujio Museum

Noriko Ohara -san, who voiced Nobi Nobita in Doraemon for 26 years from 1979 to 2005, has passed away.



We pray her soul rests in peace, who walked alongside so many children as Nobita and brought them courage, hope, and kindness.

Isekenu

In memory of Noriko Ohara -san. Future Boy Conan .

I am so grateful for her wonderful acting of all the different characters that entertained me.

ペーター

コナン

マチヤ



アニメーター1年生のときに出会った(＆学んだ）少年たち。



全部、小原 乃梨子さんだ。



家なき子の打ち上げパーティーで、サインをお願いした時 ガチンガチンに緊張してた19歳の僕の腕を「ふにゃっ」と包んでくださった。



ありがとうございました

合掌。

Peter, Conan, Machiya. These are the boys I met (and learned from) when I was a first-year animator.

All of them are Noriko Ohara -san.

At the Nobody's Boy Remi wrap-around party, when I asked for an autograph, I was 19 years old and extremely nervous, and she put his arm around me.

Thank you very much.

Rest in peace.

Noriko Ohara -san, the voice actress who played Peter in Heidi - A Girl of the Alps , has passed away.

We would like to express our deepest condolences upon hearing the news of her passing, and we would like to express our sincere gratitude for his role as Peter, the kind and reliable leader of mountain goats💐



"Thank you for letting me meet Peter again!"

We remember the kind words you spoke to us during the commercial recording like it was yesterday.

Noriko Ohara -san, Tatekabe-san, and Yanami-san were the voices of the villain team in Time Bokan and voice the villains in the game Gunbird. Then I ended up writing a novelization of the game. I attended an event with Master Koyama and got permission to use "Sukapontan."

May she rest in peace.

Empty Head Scribble 794

Doronjo-sama from Yatterman

For me, Noriko Ohara -san always reminds me of Doronjo-sama.

What a nice voice.

May she rest in peace🙏

I interviewed Noriko Ohara -san for a magazine about Future Boy Conan . The business card she gave me at the time had a picture of Nobita on it. Ohara-san was an actor who could express both a lustrous adult female voice and a boyish voice with charm. I was happy to be able to talk to her. May she rest in peace.

Voice actress Noriko Ohara -san has passed away. She may have been the voice actress who I worked with the most in my anime life. She worked on Doraemon , the Time Bokan series, Urusei Yatsura , Macross , Tokimeki Tonight , etc.

This is a huge shock.

I pray for her soul rests in peace.

Although these two seem to be complete opposites, I have always thought since childhood they would become good friends as soon as they met.

NHK Archives

【In memoriam of Noriko Ohara -san】



Noriko Ohara , the long-time voice of Nobita in Doraemon , passed away on the 12. She was 88 years old.

The NHK Archives has released a video of an excerpt from the 1978 anime Future Boy Conan , in which Ohara-san voiced the lead character Conan.

Seiji Kanoh

Noriko Ohara 's obituary https://nordot.app/11883746347525…

She played unique and outstanding roles in everything. From boys, women, and animals to serious and comedic roles. Ciro, Peter, Conan, and Conan…She was an indispensable actor in the works by Isao Takahata and Miyazaki Hayao. I sincerely pray soul to rest in peace.

Heartbreaking.

I join my hands in prayer. May she rest in peace.

Tatsunoko Pro

『タイムボカンシリーズ ヤッターマン』で「ドロンジョ」役をはじめ、数多くのタツノコプロ作品のキャラクターを演じられた小原乃梨子さんが、2024年7月12日(金)に逝去されました。



これまでの多大なるご功績に深く感謝するとともに、謹んで哀悼の意を表します。



2024年7月23日

株式会社タツノコプロ

Noriko Ohara -san, who played the role of Doronjo in the Time Bokan Series: Yatterman and many other characters from Tatsunoko Productions ' works, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2024.

We would like to express our deepest gratitude for her outstanding achievements and our heartfelt condolences.



July 23, 2024

Tatsunoko Productions Co., Ltd.

On July 12, voice actress Noriko Ohara -san passed away.

She has appeared in many TMS productions, including the role of Mama in Dokonjo Gaeru and Machiya in Nobody's Boy Remi , as well as appearing in Attack No. 1 and Soreike! Anpanman .

Thank you, Ohara-san, for your heartfelt voice acting. May you rest in peace.

Tori Miki

Noriko Ohara -san is the original sexy voice in dubbed movies. She was better at playing European sexy girls than the orthodox beautiful actresses of 50s Hollywood (or rather, she was often rejected). For my generation, the image of a 60s cutie, including B. Bardot and C. Cardinale, is associated with Noriko Ohara -san's voice.

The same goes for Mylene Demongeot, who was the inspiration for Doronjo's name, and Annette Vadim. Jane Fonda and Catherine Deneuve also appeared in many films, so it feels like one actress who was related to Roger Vadim swept the show. It is interesting such a person often played boy roles in anime.

Of course, she started out as an actor, and was previously confused by the term " voice actor ." But she deliberately used the word " voice actor " in the title of her essay collection "[In Love with Voices: Voice Actors]" (I helped a little with the materials, etc.). There are actually surprisingly few books discussing dubbing of foreign films by veterans, so this is a must-read for fans of dubbed films.

Truth (author of Kimi no Me wo Mite Hanasenai)

小原乃梨子さんが凄いと思うのは、のび太くんがいじめられて泣いている演技の時、悲しんでるのにどこかコミカルにみえる所

可哀想になるのにそこまで悲壮感がないこの匙加減

にも関わらず、「帰ってきたドラえもん」や「おばあちゃんの思い出」では本気の色んな感情のこもった泣きの演技ができる

凄い

What is amazing about Noriko Ohara -san is when she is acting out Nobita crying after being bullied, he is sad but somehow seems comical.

You feel sorry for him but there is no sense of tragedy this way.

Despite this, in Doraemon Comes Back and A Grandmother's Recollections, she can act out crying scenes filled with various emotions.

It's amazing.

Ricky, get along well with Talos, OK.

Waseda University Doraemon Research Society

We sincerely pray for Noriko Ohara 's soul to rest in peace.

Yu Harii

In memory of Noriko Ohara -san.

Ohara has left an indelible mark on the anime industry and its fans. And while she has passed, she will most certainly be remembered.