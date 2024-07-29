Interest
The Anime/Manga World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Noriko Ohara's Death II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Sadness hit the anime fandom with the news of Noriko Ohara's passing. Her voice was one many Japanese children grew up listening to. Through her work, many people were inspired to enter the anime or manga worlds. While this is a small sample, those involved in both industries have shared their eulogies of Ohara.
The first eulogy deviates from the normal alphabetical order by featuring Doraemon and Fujiko F. Fujio Museum first. While Ohara is a decorated voice actor, many Japanese people instantly recognize her as the voice of Nobita Nobi from Doraemon. Thus, Doraemon and the Fujiko F. Fujio Museum is featured first.
Doraemon/Fujiko F. Fujio Museum
Noriko Ohara-san, who voiced Nobi Nobita in Doraemon for 26 years from 1979 to 2005, has passed away.
We pray her soul rests in peace, who walked alongside so many children as Nobita and brought them courage, hope, and kindness.
Isekenu
小原乃梨子さん追悼。未来少年コナン。— イセケヌ (@isknu) July 23, 2024
本当にいろんなキャラクターのすばらしい演技で楽しませてくださり、ただただ感謝。 pic.twitter.com/KsdqeBj5Sj
In memory of Noriko Ohara-san. Future Boy Conan.
I am so grateful for her wonderful acting of all the different characters that entertained me.
Gaku Miyao
ペーター— 宮尾岳 (@GAKUJIRA) July 23, 2024
コナン
マチヤ
アニメーター1年生のときに出会った(＆学んだ）少年たち。
全部、小原 乃梨子さんだ。
家なき子の打ち上げパーティーで、サインをお願いした時 ガチンガチンに緊張してた19歳の僕の腕を「ふにゃっ」と包んでくださった。
ありがとうございました
合掌。 pic.twitter.com/fGghzfLZ8f
Peter, Conan, Machiya. These are the boys I met (and learned from) when I was a first-year animator.
All of them are Noriko Ohara-san.
At the Nobody's Boy Remi wrap-around party, when I asked for an autograph, I was 19 years old and extremely nervous, and she put his arm around me.
Thank you very much.
Rest in peace.
Heidi - A Girl of the Alps
『アルプスの少女ハイジ』ペーター役声優・小原乃梨子さんがご逝去されました。— アルプスの少女ハイジ［公式］ (@official_heidi) July 23, 2024
ご逝去の報に接し、心からお悔やみ申し上げますと共に、優しくも頼もしい山羊の大将・ペーターを演じて頂いた事を心より感謝申し上げます💐
「またペーターに会わせてくれてありがとう！」… pic.twitter.com/5kddybQc7R
Noriko Ohara-san, the voice actress who played Peter in Heidi - A Girl of the Alps, has passed away.
We would like to express our deepest condolences upon hearing the news of her passing, and we would like to express our sincere gratitude for his role as Peter, the kind and reliable leader of mountain goats💐
"Thank you for letting me meet Peter again!"
We remember the kind words you spoke to us during the commercial recording like it was yesterday.
Hideki Mitsui
小原乃梨子さん、たてかべさん、八奈見さんのタイムボカン三悪がガンバードと言うゲームの悪役チームの声をやられていて— 三井秀樹 (@hide7_7) July 23, 2024
そのノベライズを書く事になった私は小山師匠とのイベントに押しかけて「スカポンタン」の使用許可を頂いた事がありました
ご冥福をお祈りします#小原乃梨子#ガンバード https://t.co/KEFcqGGdKy pic.twitter.com/vJ51tTOoG2
Noriko Ohara-san, Tatekabe-san, and Yanami-san were the voices of the villain team in Time Bokan and voice the villains in the game Gunbird. Then I ended up writing a novelization of the game. I attended an event with Master Koyama and got permission to use "Sukapontan."
May she rest in peace.
Hiroyuki Taiga
頭空っぽラクガキ７９４— 大河広行（山田隆弥） (@hiroyuki_taiga) July 24, 2024
「ヤッターマン」から「ドロンジョ様」
自分の中で小原乃梨子さんといえばやはりドロンジョ様でした。
いい声だったなあ。
合掌・・・🙏 pic.twitter.com/gc5bnGUpwm
Empty Head Scribble 794
Doronjo-sama from Yatterman
For me, Noriko Ohara-san always reminds me of Doronjo-sama.
What a nice voice.
May she rest in peace🙏
Kaori Kabuta
小原乃梨子さんには『未来少年コナン』のムック本でインタビューさせていただきました。その時にいただいた名刺には、のび太くんの姿が。小原さんは艶のある大人の女性声と少年声、そのどちらも魅力的に表現される役者さんでした。お話できて本当に嬉しかった。ご冥福をお祈りいたします。 pic.twitter.com/pnzUooSKk9— Kabuta Kaori（ライター） (@kab_com) July 23, 2024
I interviewed Noriko Ohara-san for a magazine about Future Boy Conan. The business card she gave me at the time had a picture of Nobita on it. Ohara-san was an actor who could express both a lustrous adult female voice and a boyish voice with charm. I was happy to be able to talk to her. May she rest in peace.
Mayumi Oda
声優の小原乃梨子さんがお亡くなりになりました。もしかしたら私のアニメ人生で一番お世話になった声優さんかもしれない。ドラえもん、タイムボカンシリーズ、うる星やつら、マクロス、ときめきトゥナイトｅｔｃ— 織田真由美 (@oda4131) July 23, 2024
すごいショックです。ご冥福を心よりお祈り申し上げます。#小原乃梨子さん pic.twitter.com/RQqcayJzOw
Voice actress Noriko Ohara-san has passed away. She may have been the voice actress who I worked with the most in my anime life. She worked on Doraemon, the Time Bokan series, Urusei Yatsura, Macross, Tokimeki Tonight, etc.
This is a huge shock.
I pray for her soul rests in peace.
Michiro Ueyama
正反対のように見えるこのふたりだけど、会えばすぐに仲良しになるだろうなと子供の頃から思っています pic.twitter.com/1Gl3w4hdI8— 上山道郎 (@ueyamamichiro) July 23, 2024
Although these two seem to be complete opposites, I have always thought since childhood they would become good friends as soon as they met.
NHK Archives
【追悼 #小原乃梨子 さん死去】— ＮＨＫアーカイブス (@nhk_archives) July 23, 2024
「ドラえもん」の「のび太」の声を長年務めた声優の小原乃梨子さんが12日、亡くなりました。88歳でした。
NHKアーカイブスでは、小原さんが主役のコナンの声で出演した1978年度のアニメ「未来少年コナン」の一部を動画で公開しています。https://t.co/3SRj6FFPYO
【In memoriam of Noriko Ohara-san】
Noriko Ohara, the long-time voice of Nobita in Doraemon, passed away on the 12. She was 88 years old.
The NHK Archives has released a video of an excerpt from the 1978 anime Future Boy Conan, in which Ohara-san voiced the lead character Conan.
Seiji Kanoh
#小原乃梨子 さん訃報https://t.co/l2FmP62BBR— 叶 精二（Seiji Kanoh） (@seijikanoh) July 23, 2024
少年・女性・動物、シリアスからコメディまで唯一無二の名演でした。チロ、ペーター、コンチエッタ、コナン……#高畑勲 ・ #宮崎駿 監督作品に欠かせない名優でした。
心よりご冥福をお祈り致します。 pic.twitter.com/MP8McZqCin
Noriko Ohara's obituary https://nordot.app/11883746347525…
She played unique and outstanding roles in everything. From boys, women, and animals to serious and comedic roles. Ciro, Peter, Conan, and Conan…She was an indispensable actor in the works by Isao Takahata and Miyazaki Hayao. I sincerely pray soul to rest in peace.
Takao Koyama
残念です。— 小山高生 (@koyamatakao194) July 23, 2024
ご冥福をお祈りいたします。合掌。https://t.co/9OgAisA4ek
Heartbreaking.
I join my hands in prayer. May she rest in peace.
Tatsunoko Pro
『タイムボカンシリーズ ヤッターマン』で「ドロンジョ」役をはじめ、数多くのタツノコプロ作品のキャラクターを演じられた小原乃梨子さんが、2024年7月12日(金)に逝去されました。— タツノコプロ（公式） (@tatsunoko_pro) July 23, 2024
これまでの多大なるご功績に深く感謝するとともに、謹んで哀悼の意を表します。
2024年7月23日
株式会社タツノコプロ
Noriko Ohara-san, who played the role of Doronjo in the Time Bokan Series: Yatterman and many other characters from Tatsunoko Productions' works, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2024.
We would like to express our deepest gratitude for her outstanding achievements and our heartfelt condolences.
July 23, 2024
Tatsunoko Productions Co., Ltd.
TMS Entertainment
去る7月12日、声優の小原乃梨子さんが亡くなられました。— トムス・エンタテインメント【公式】 (@TMSent_jp) July 23, 2024
トムス作品では『ど根性ガエル』の母ちゃん役や『家なき子』のマチヤ役をはじめ、『アタックNo.1』『それいけ！アンパンマン』など多くの作品にご出演いただきました。… pic.twitter.com/UeQOHvXXK0
On July 12, voice actress Noriko Ohara-san passed away.
She has appeared in many TMS productions, including the role of Mama in Dokonjo Gaeru and Machiya in Nobody's Boy Remi, as well as appearing in Attack No. 1 and Soreike! Anpanman.
Thank you, Ohara-san, for your heartfelt voice acting. May you rest in peace.
Tori Miki
小原乃梨子さんは吹替映画では元祖セクシーヴォィスの人である。50年代ハリウッドの正統派美形女優よりヨーロッパ系のセクシー・ガールを得意とした（というか多く振られた）。Ｂ･バルドーやＣ･カルディナーレを筆頭に60年代キューティーのイメージは我々の世代には小原乃梨子の声とともにある。→ pic.twitter.com/u6CiixEc9r— TORI MIKI／とり・みき (@videobird) July 23, 2024
→俳優であり以前は「声優」という呼ばれ方に戸惑いがあったが『声に恋して 声優』というエッセイ集ではあえてその「声優」という言葉をタイトルに使われた（資料等で少しお手伝いしました）。ベテランによる外画の吹替にも言及した本というのは実は意外と少ないので吹替映画ファンはぜひ読むべし。— TORI MIKI／とり・みき (@videobird) July 23, 2024
Noriko Ohara-san is the original sexy voice in dubbed movies. She was better at playing European sexy girls than the orthodox beautiful actresses of 50s Hollywood (or rather, she was often rejected). For my generation, the image of a 60s cutie, including B. Bardot and C. Cardinale, is associated with Noriko Ohara-san's voice.
The same goes for Mylene Demongeot, who was the inspiration for Doronjo's name, and Annette Vadim. Jane Fonda and Catherine Deneuve also appeared in many films, so it feels like one actress who was related to Roger Vadim swept the show. It is interesting such a person often played boy roles in anime.
Of course, she started out as an actor, and was previously confused by the term "voice actor." But she deliberately used the word "voice actor" in the title of her essay collection "[In Love with Voices: Voice Actors]" (I helped a little with the materials, etc.). There are actually surprisingly few books discussing dubbing of foreign films by veterans, so this is a must-read for fans of dubbed films.
Truth (author of Kimi no Me wo Mite Hanasenai)
小原乃梨子さんが凄いと思うのは、のび太くんがいじめられて泣いている演技の時、悲しんでるのにどこかコミカルにみえる所— TRUTH☆4/26(金)単行本１巻発売☆ (@TRUTH1293) July 23, 2024
可哀想になるのにそこまで悲壮感がないこの匙加減
にも関わらず、「帰ってきたドラえもん」や「おばあちゃんの思い出」では本気の色んな感情のこもった泣きの演技ができる
凄い
What is amazing about Noriko Ohara-san is when she is acting out Nobita crying after being bullied, he is sad but somehow seems comical.
You feel sorry for him but there is no sense of tragedy this way.
Despite this, in Doraemon Comes Back and A Grandmother's Recollections, she can act out crying scenes filled with various emotions.
It's amazing.
Tsukasa Kotobuki
リッキー、タロスと仲良くね。#小原乃梨子さん pic.twitter.com/9KQ45Ds3DN— ことぶきつかさ (@t_kotobuki) July 23, 2024
Ricky, get along well with Talos, OK.
Waseda University Doraemon Research Society
小原乃梨子さんのご冥福を心よりお祈り申し上げます。 https://t.co/jhFvifodbL— 早稲田大学ドラえもん研究会@1日目東オ11a (@wdoraken) July 23, 2024
We sincerely pray for Noriko Ohara's soul to rest in peace.
Yu Harii
小原乃梨子さん、追悼。#クラッシャージョウ#リッキー#小原乃梨子さん pic.twitter.com/QkcCMZsz8G— 針井 佑 (@zigharii) July 24, 2024
In memory of Noriko Ohara-san.
Ohara has left an indelible mark on the anime industry and its fans. And while she has passed, she will most certainly be remembered.
