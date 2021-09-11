Shadows House Anime Gets 2nd Season

Announced with teaser video

A special live-streamed event for the television anime of so-ma-to 's Shadows House manga announced on Saturday that a second season has been green-lit. The event debuted a teaser promotional video with new sequences.

Creators so-ma-to posted a flip-book-style animation sequence to celebrate the news, and noted it was said during the first season (when they supervised the scripts) that there would be only one cours (quarter of the year) for the anime. The creators added that a new season means they would have to supervise scripts once again while still serializing the manga, but vowed to do their best.

The first anime season premiered in Japan on April 10. Funimation describes the story:

High atop a cliff sits the mansion known as Shadows House, home to a faceless clan that pretends to live like nobles. They express their emotions through living dolls that also endlessly clean the home of soot. One such servant, Emilico, aids her master Kate as they learn more about themselves and the mysteries of the house.

Funimation began streaming the first season with English subtitles on April 10 in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and Ireland; on AnimeLab in Australia and New Zealand; and on Wakanim in France, Germany, Russia, and Scandinavian countries.

Kazuki Ohashi (episode director for Kakegurui , Girlish Number , Ace Attorney Season 2 ) directed the first season at CloverWorks , and Toshiya Ono ( The Promised Neverland , Gatchaman Crowds , tsuritama ) oversaw the series scripts. Chizuko Kusakabe ( Pumpkin Scissors , Trouble Chocolate ) designed the characters, and Kenichiro Suehiro ( Cells at Work! , Golden Kamuy , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) composed the music and performed the opening theme song "A Hallow Shadow." Singer ReoNa contributed her new song "Nai Nai" as the ending theme song.

The manga launched in Weekly Young Jump in September 2018.