Shadows House Manga Gets TV Anime
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
The sixth compiled book volume of two-person creator team So-ma-to's Shadows House manga revealed on Friday that the series is getting a television anime adaptation. The creator duo also posted a gif for the announcement.
#シャドーハウス TVアニメ化決定✨— ソウマトウ_シャドーハウス6巻10/16発売 (@somatoma) October 15, 2020
読者の皆様応援ありがとうございます!!
漫画の連載とともに楽しみにしていただけたら嬉しいです!
10/29発売ヤングジャンプ48号(続報)をお待ちください pic.twitter.com/pTsOBjNDa1
This year's 48th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine will publish a teaser visual for the anime on October 29.
The manga's story is set in a Western-style mansion on a cliff and centers the aristocratic, faceless Shadow family. They live together with lifelike doll attendants who serve as their faces. The story focuses on the daily lives of the house's inhabitants and gradually reveals its mysteries.
The manga launched in Weekly Young Jump in September 2018.
