Shadows House Manga Gets TV Anime

The sixth compiled book volume of two-person creator team So-ma-to's Shadows House manga revealed on Friday that the series is getting a television anime adaptation. The creator duo also posted a gif for the announcement.

This year's 48th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine will publish a teaser visual for the anime on October 29.

The manga's story is set in a Western-style mansion on a cliff and centers the aristocratic, faceless Shadow family. They live together with lifelike doll attendants who serve as their faces. The story focuses on the daily lives of the house's inhabitants and gradually reveals its mysteries.

The manga launched in Weekly Young Jump in September 2018.

