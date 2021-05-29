Funimation Reveals Dub Cast, Staff for Shadows House

Funimation announced on Friday that it will stream the English dub for the television anime of so-ma-to 's Shadows House starting on Saturday.

The English voice cast includes:

The staff includes:

Funimation began streaming the show with English subtitles on April 10 in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and Ireland; on AnimeLab in Australia and New Zealand; and on Wakanim in France, Germany, Russia, and Scandinavian countries.

The anime premiered in Japan on April 10. Funimation describes the story:

High atop a cliff sits the mansion known as Shadows House, home to a faceless clan that pretends to live like nobles. They express their emotions through living dolls that also endlessly clean the home of soot. One such servant, Emilico, aids her master Kate as they learn more about themselves and the mysteries of the house.

Kazuki Ohashi (episode director for Kakegurui , Girlish Number , Ace Attorney Season 2 ) is directing the series at CloverWorks , and Toshiya Ono ( The Promised Neverland , Gatchaman Crowds , tsuritama ) is overseeing the series scripts. Chizuko Kusakabe ( Pumpkin Scissors , Trouble Chocolate ) is designing the characters, and Kenichiro Suehiro ( Cells at Work! , Golden Kamuy , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is composing the music and performing the opening theme song "A Hallow Shadow." Singer ReoNa is contributing her new song "Nai Nai" as the ending theme song.

The manga launched in Weekly Young Jump in September 2018.