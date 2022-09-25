News
Takashi Miike Directs Anime of Onimusha Game Series
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The Netflix Tudum Japan event on Sunday revealed that CAPCOM's Onimusha game franchise is getting an anime adaptation that will stream on Netflix.
Famed director Takashi Miike (live-action Ichi the Killer, Blade of the Immortal, Crows Zero, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable, Terraformars) will serve as the chief director of the series at Sublimation. Shin'ya Sugai (Dragon's Dogma, Shikizakura) is directing the series.
The series will use the late prolific actor Toshiro Mifune (Rashomon, Seven Samurai) as a model for the character Miyamoto Musashi.
CAPCOM debuted the Onimusha Sengoku-era survival action game series in 2001. The games in the series retell stories from the Sengoku era but with supernatural elements. The latest game in the series, a remaster of Onimusha: Warlords, released in January 2019.
The game series previously inspired the Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams CG film in 2006. The film compiles the CG-animated footage from CAPCOM's Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams PlayStation 2 video game and also adds extra animated scenes.
Images via Comic Natalie
Source: Neftflix Tudum Japan livestream