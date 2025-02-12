News
Capcom Streams New Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny Game Trailers
posted on by Anita Tai
CAPCOM debuted new trailers for the upcoming Onimusha: Way of the Sword game and the remastered Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny game during Sony's "State of Play" livestream on Wednesday.
The legendary Miyamoto Musashi draws his blade as the protagonist for Onimusha: Way of the Sword. ⚔️— Onimusha (@OnimushaGame) February 12, 2025
Watch the latest trailer to see glimpses of Musashi as he fights for his very life in a Kyoto twisted by the influence of the encroaching Malice.#Onimusha pic.twitter.com/uzMVOYq80c
『鬼武者 Way of the Sword』最新トレーラー公開！👹— 「鬼武者」シリーズ公式 (@onimusha_capcom) February 12, 2025
瘴気に侵され妖しさ漂う江戸時代初期の「京都」を舞台にした至高の剣戟アクションゲーム。
主人公の人物像が垣間見られる、豊かな表情と決死の剣戟シーンをぜひご覧ください！https://t.co/04ITRTuY4m#CAPCOM #鬼武者WS #鬼武者 #Onimusha pic.twitter.com/uvWn9Qec1y
Onimusha: Way of the Sword is slated for PlayStation 5, Xbox series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2026.
A remastered edition of Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny, originally released in 2002, is officially under production.— Onimusha (@OnimushaGame) February 4, 2025
Stay tuned for additional updates!#CAPCOM #Onimusha #Onimusha2 pic.twitter.com/7Mo6X5yGb5
『鬼武者2』が2025年5月23日（金）に発売決定！👹— 「鬼武者」シリーズ公式 (@onimusha_capcom) February 12, 2025
さらに、本日より予約受付開始！
追加要素のほか、特典やシリーズ1作目の『鬼武者』とのセット商品など新情報も大公開！
ぜひチェックしてください！👀https://t.co/pgvMCBzjlp#CAPCOM #鬼武者2 #鬼武者 #Onimusha pic.twitter.com/hbt5FMO5Ze
The remastered edition of Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny is slated for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2025.
The game originally launched for the PlayStation 2 in Japan in March 2002, in North America in August 2002, and in Europe in October 2002.
CAPCOM debuted the Onimusha Sengoku-era survival action game series in 2001. The games in the series retell stories from the Sengoku era but with supernatural elements. The latest game in the series, a remaster of Onimusha: Warlords, released in January 2019.
The game series previously inspired the Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams CG film in 2006. The film compiles the CG-animated footage from CAPCOM's Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams PlayStation 2 video game and also adds extra animated scenes.
An anime based on the franchise, debuted worldwide on Netflix in November 2023. Shin'ya Sugai directed the anime at Sublimation. Famed director Takashi Miike (live-action Ichi the Killer, Blade of the Immortal, Crows Zero, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable, Terraformars) served as the supervising director.
Sources: Onimusha's Japanese X/Twitter account, (link 2), Onimusha's English X/Twitter account, (link 2)