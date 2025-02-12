×
Capcom Streams New Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny Game Trailers

posted on by Anita Tai
New Onimusha game launches in 2026, Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny remaster in 2025

CAPCOM debuted new trailers for the upcoming Onimusha: Way of the Sword game and the remastered Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny game during Sony's "State of Play" livestream on Wednesday.

English Trailer
Japanese Trailer

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is slated for PlayStation 5, Xbox series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2026.

English Trailer
Japanese Trailer

The remastered edition of Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny is slated for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2025.

The game originally launched for the PlayStation 2 in Japan in March 2002, in North America in August 2002, and in Europe in October 2002.

CAPCOM debuted the Onimusha Sengoku-era survival action game series in 2001. The games in the series retell stories from the Sengoku era but with supernatural elements. The latest game in the series, a remaster of Onimusha: Warlords, released in January 2019.

The game series previously inspired the Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams CG film in 2006. The film compiles the CG-animated footage from CAPCOM's Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams PlayStation 2 video game and also adds extra animated scenes.

An anime based on the franchise, debuted worldwide on Netflix in November 2023. Shin'ya Sugai directed the anime at Sublimation. Famed director Takashi Miike (live-action Ichi the Killer, Blade of the Immortal, Crows Zero, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable, Terraformars) served as the supervising director.

Sources: Onimusha's Japanese X/Twitter account, (link 2), Onimusha's English X/Twitter account, (link 2)

