"Next generation" console to play both Xbox, PC games

The offiicial Xbox X (formerly Twitter ) account teased a new Xbox console on Thursday with a video revealing the console's code name "Project Helix."

Gaming's new CEO Asha Sharma stated that the "next generation console" will play both Xbox and PC games.

Previous Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer retired on February 23, while Xbox president and CEO Sarah Bond (previously seen as the natural successor to Spencer) also resigned. Sharma took on Spencer's previous role as Microsoft Gaming CEO. Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty is now the executive vice president and chief conntent officer of Microsoft Gaming.

Microsoft released its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles in November 2020. The Xbox Series X originally retailed at US$499, and the Xbox Series S retailed at US$299.