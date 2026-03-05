WEBTOON Entertainment Narrows Operating Loss in 2025 as Revenue Grows

Company reported full-year revenue of US$1.38 billion

Entertainment closed out 2025 with modest revenue growth and a narrower operating loss. The company reported full-year revenue of US$1.38 billion, a 2.5% increase from 2024, or 3.9% growth on a constant currency basis (which does not take fluctuating foreign exchange rates into consideration). Operating loss narrowed by 36.9% to US$63.5 million from US$100.7 million in 2024. Net loss, however, more than doubled to US$373.4 million from US$152.9 million.

For the fourth quarter, revenue fell 6.3% year-over-year to US$330.7 million, with declines across paid content, advertising and IP adaptations. On a constant currency basis, the decline was a more modest 4.1%. Operating loss for the quarter narrowed by 52.2% to US$13.2 million.

IP adaptations remained a bright spot for the full year, with that revenue stream growing 31.8% to US$130.9 million. Paid content edged up 0.4% to US$1.09 billion, while advertising slipped 1.1% to US$164.3 million.

For the first quarter of 2026, the company is guiding for revenue between US$317-327 million, with adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) of between US$0-$5 million.