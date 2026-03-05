Dark Horse Adds The Art of Octopath Traveler: 2020-2023 Artbook

2023 artbook ships on September 1

Image courtesy of Dark Horse Comics

Dark Horse Comics announced on Wednesday it has licensed Square Enix 's The Art of Octopath Traveler: 2020-2023 book for release in English on September 1 in hardcover.

The book features work from Square Enix creators Naoki Ikushima, Tatsuaki Urushihara, Rina Yoshiura, Masashi Takahashi , and Shizuka Morimoto for Octopath Traveller II and Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent.

Square Enix released the book in Japan under the title Octopath Traveler Design Works The Art Of Octopath 2020-2023 in May 2023.

Dark Horse previously published The Art of Octopath Traveler 2016-2020 book in hardback on November 8, 2023.

Octopath Traveler 0 , a new prequel game in Square Enix 's Octopath Traveler series, launched on December 4 for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Windows.

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent , the prequel mobile RPG, launched for iOS and Android devices in October 2020 in Japan and globally in July 2023.

The original Octopath Traveler game shipped worldwide in July 2018 for Switch. The game then launched on PC via Steam in June 2019, and on Stadia in April 2020. The game launched for Xbox One in March 2021. The same team who developed the Bravely Default game worked on Octopath Traveler . The game got releases on PS4 and PS5 in June 2024.

The Octopath Traveler II game launched on Switch, PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam in February 2023. The game also got releases for Xbox and Windows in June 2024.



Source: Press release