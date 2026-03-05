News
Get Married So I Can Curse Your Firstborn and Finally Be Free! Manga Ends in 2 Chapters
posted on by Alex Mateo
Shinobu Inokuma, TABIKO debuted manga in November 2023
This year's April issue of Shogakukan's Monthly Spirits magazine announced last Friday that Shinobu Inokuma and TABIKO's Get Married So I Can Curse Your Firstborn and Finally Be Free! (7-dai Tatarimasu node Hayaku Kekkon Shite Kudasai!) manga will end in two chapters.
The manga debuted in Monthly Spirits in November 2023. Shogakukan published the manga's third compiled book volume in August 2025.
Seven Seas licensed the manga, and it describes the story:
Kuro, a black cat, is a god of fortune down on her luck. She's turned into a “vengeful god” against her will, and the only way to return to her former status is to curse seven generations of the Nishikori bloodline. She's close to being free, but to get there, she needs to make sure the seventh generation actually gets born. That means finding a match for Nishikori Kotaro...which is harder than you might think, because Kotaro is tragically unpopular. Not only that, he insists that the only woman he wants...is cat-eared Kuro herself!
Source: Monthly Spirits April issue