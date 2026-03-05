NIUHI Adds Indie Manga from Manga Mavericks

Image courtesy of NIUHI © NIUHI, Manga Mavericks

ALTERNATIVE by Chiaki Yagura

by Chiaki Yagura BONDS by ZENZO

by ZENZO Great Metal God by Iwakuni Kogyo

by First Time in Taiwan: A Delicious Adventure by Muta Yuki

by Muta Yuki Princess Da Huang & Other Tales by Ohtori

by Ohtori Zigoku's Foreman by 9banta

Game publisher KOMODO's new digital manga platform NIUHI announced on Thursday that it has added indie manga from Manga Mavericks in English. The platform will also release the manga's Japanese versions soon.

KOMODO describes NIUHI as a next-gen manga platform where creators and fans can discover, purchase, sell, and translate indie manga and comics.

MonsTABOO artist TALI launched NIUHI's first original series MOON CIDERS in May 2025.

The Manga Mavericks website and podcast established the Manga Mavericks Books publishing division in April 2025 to license, localize, and distribute works worldwide from indie creators in Japan.

Source: Press release