The official website for the Chibi Maruko-chan television anime announced on Friday that voice actress Kokoro Kikuchi ( Boruto 's Sarada) will be the new voice for the anime's titular character Maruko, with the first episode featuring her debut premiering on April 21.

Image via Comic Natalie © さくらプロダクション／日本アニメーション

TARAKO , the voice of Maruko for 34 years since the show premiered on January 7, 1990, died on March 4. The last new episode featuring her voice aired as a one-hour special on March 24. The show has been rerunning previous episodes since March 10, with the exception of TARAKO 's final episode.

Chibi Maruko-chan is based on late manga creator Momoko Sakura 's manga of the same name. The comedy manga, which follows the everyday life of a third-grade schoolgirl, has about 32.5 million copies in print. The anime is almost consistently the #3 rated television anime series after Sazae-san and Detective Conan . ( Chibi Maruko-chan airs on Fuji TV on Sundays at 6:00 p.m., before Sazae-san at 6:30 p.m.) The first anime series ran from 1990 to 1992, and the ongoing second series premiered in 1995. Chibi Maruko-chan aired its 1,500th episode in May 2022.