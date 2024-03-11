Final Chibi Maruko-chan Episode With Late Voice Actress Tarako to Air on March 24

Anime's staff currently considering replacement for late voice actress

The official website of thetelevision anime announced on Saturday that the last episode in which the late voiced the titular character Maruko will air on March 24 as a one-hour episode titled, "Maruko, Mizu no Aji ga Wakaru?" (Maruko, Do You Know the Taste of Water?).

With the exception of that episode, the anime will air previous episodes starting on March 10. The anime's staff are currently considering the replacement voice actor as well as when they will start airing episodes with the new voice actor for Maruko.

TARAKO voiced the character Maruko for 34 years, since the first episode of the anime aired on January 7, 1990. According to the anime's staff, TARAKO was "very eager to record for the series even in the hospital ward, and she faced Chibi Maruko-chan with great love until the end."

TARAKO died on March 4 at the age of 63, and her death was publicly announced on March 8. The cause of death was not revealed.

TARAKO also played Kirara in InuYasha , Monokuma in Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School: Future Arc and Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony , Debeko in Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction , Pat in One Piece : Unlimited World R , and Taruruuto in Magical Taruruuto-kun . Her first role was in the original Urusei Yatsura anime as a kindergartener. She also performed theme songs for some of the anime she worked on, including Alice in Wonderland and Katsugeki Shōjo Tantei Dan .

TARAKO led the Waku Produce theatrical group, and she was also part of Trobadour Ongaku Jimushō.