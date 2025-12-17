Ado Performs New Opening Theme Song for Chibi Maruko-chan Anime

The official X/Twitter account for the the long-running Chibi Maruko-chan television anime announced on Thursday that Ado will perform a new version of B.B.Queens ' opening theme song "Odoru Ponpokorin." The new opening will premiere on December 28, and it will feature Ado as an animated character.

Image via Chibi Maruko-chan anime's X/Twitter account © さくらプロダクション / 日本アニメーション

The show has been using idol group Momoiro Clover Z 's version of "Odoru Ponpokorin" since 2019.

Manga creator Momoko Sakura herself composed the original theme song for the anime. Sakura passed away due to breast cancer at the age of 53 in August 2018.

In April 2024, voice actress Kokoro Kikuchi ( Boruto 's Sarada) replaced TARAKO , the voice of Maruko for 34 years since the show premiered on January 7, 1990. TARAKO died in March 2024.

Chibi Maruko-chan is based on late manga creator Momoko Sakura 's manga of the same name. The comedy manga, which follows the everyday life of a third-grade schoolgirl, has about 32.5 million copies in print. The anime is almost consistently the #3 rated television anime series after Sazae-san and Detective Conan . ( Chibi Maruko-chan airs on Fuji TV on Sundays at 6:00 p.m., before Sazae-san at 6:30 p.m.) The first anime series ran from 1990 to 1992, and the ongoing second series premiered in 1995. Chibi Maruko-chan aired its 1,500th episode in May 2022.