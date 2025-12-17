I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons Manga Ends

Manga adaptation launched in March 2020

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Shufu to Seikatsu Sha 's Comic PASH! manga platform announced on Tuesday that Uri Sugata 's manga adaptation of Izumi Sawano 's I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons ( Kisaki Kyōiku kara Nigetai Watashi ) light novel series will end in the next chapter.

J-Novel Club has licensed the novel series and the manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

Duchess Leticia Dorman has been betrothed to Crown Prince Clarke since age seven. She was once a rambunctious and free-spirited child, but the strict education she's receiving to make her a fit future princess has really put a cramp in her lifestyle. Her only hope is that the prince might someday take an interest in someone else—so when Clarke shows up to a royal ball with an unknown woman at his side, Lettie is overcome with delight, presuming her dream has come true and her engagement has been broken off! She wastes no time retreating to an easygoing countryside life, but her newfound peace is cut short when the princeshows up and claims she's still his fiancée! Clarke is determined to win Lettie over and marry her, while Lettie is determined to resist his charms and escape! Who will emerge victorious in this heart-pounding battle of wills?

Uri Sugata launched the manga adaptation on Comic PASH! in March 2020. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on September 5.

Sawano debuted the novel series in August 2018 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha publishes the novels with illustrations by Miru Yumesaki .

The series has over 1.2 million copies in circulation.

The series inspired an anime adaptation, which premiered on January 5 on the Tokyo MX channel.

