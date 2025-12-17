Live-Action Shōjiki Fudōsan Film's Teaser Reveals May 15 Opening

Live-action series' cast returns for film

Sony Pictures began streaming a teaser trailer for the live-action film of Mitsuhiro Mizuno and Akira Ōtani 's Shōjiki Fudōsan (The Honest Realtor) manga on Wednesday. The teaser reveals that the film will open on May 15, and reveals the film's cast returning from the live-action series.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

The first season of the live-action TV series adaptation launched in 2022, with a special episode in 2023, and the second season aired in 2024.

Mizuno and Ōtani debuted the series based on a concept by Takeshi Natsuhara in Shogakukan 's Big Comic magazine in 2017. Shogakukan shipped the 22nd compiled book volume on September 30.

Natsuhara's Kurosagi - The Black Swindler manga inspired two Japanese live-action series that are streaming on Netflix .