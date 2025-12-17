The Villainess and Villain Try to Avoid Another Unhappy Ending Manga Ends

Manga adaptation debuted in December 2023

Image via BookWalker Global © Kadokawa, Umiyamaneko, Shusaku, Nabe Fuyuno

Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype platform published the final chapter of Umiyamaneko 's manga adaptation of Shusaku 's The Villainess and Villain Try to Avoid Another Unhappy Ending web novel on Tuesday.

BookWalker publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Honoka, a thirty-year-old working girl fell off the stairs after she was told from her fiance he wants to break up.

The next moment, she was in the world of "Fated, Love～A Cinderella Story～", a light novel which her sister was into. She is now Clarisse, a seventeen-year-old aristocrat lady.

Honoka knows that she is going to be a villainess along with Eduard, brother of the crown prince Arnold. She decides to change her fate and live happily in this world.

When she meets Eduard for the first time, they fall in love almost instantly. To her surprise, Eduard is nothing like the villain described in the book. He is gentle, clever and nice...and handsome!

She never knew that Eduard too, had reincarnated from the world she came from.

Shusaku originally published the webnovel on on the Kakuyomu platform in February 2022. Kadokawa published the second novel with illustrations by Yakotakosu in March 2024. Umiyamaneko launched the manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker platform in December 2023. Nabe Fuyuno is credited as the organizer. Kadokawa shipped the second compiled book volume on February 5, and it will ship the third volume on January 5.

Source: Comic Newtype 's X/Twitter account

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.