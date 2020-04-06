3 New Manga Launch in Shonen Jump This Spring

This year's 19th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced on Monday that three new manga will launch in the magazine this spring.

The first new series is Tomohiro Hasegawa's Shinrin Ōsha Mori King (Forest Ruler Mori King) manga, which will launch in the 20th issue on April 13. Weekly Shonen Jump teases that the gag manga will feature an older sister and younger brother who get along very well, and a surprising encounter. The manga will feature on the cover of the magazine's 20th issue, and the first chapter will have 46 pages. Hasegawa had published a similarly named "Shinrin Shugōsha Mori King" (Forest Protector Mori King) one-shot manga in Weekly Shonen Jump last July.

The second new series is Jun Kirarazaka's Bone Collection (pictured bottom in below image), which will launch in the 21st issue on April 20. The third new series is writer Kenji Ichima and artist Tsunehiro Date 's Time Paradox Ghostwriter (pictured top in below image), which will start in the 24th issue on May 11.

Kirarazaka published a one-shot by the same name in Weekly Shonen Jump last August.

Date previously wrote and drew the Cross Account manga, which ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from June 2017 to January 2018. Viz Media published the first three chapters in English. Date also drew the art for the Tokyo Wonder Boys manga, which ran in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014.