Jun Kirarazaka's Bone Collection Manga Ends in Shonen Jump

Battle comedy manga about yōkai launched in April, will have 2 volumes

This year's 38th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter on Monday of Jun Kirarazaka's Bone Collection manga.

Viz Media , along with Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service, are both publishing the manga in English digitally. MANGA Plus describes the series:

In a world swarming with yokai demons... One day, mediocre exorcist Kazami encounters a beautiful girl named Paira. But who is she?! And could the seemingly useless Kazami actually have a special ability? Get ready for a new generation of yokai battle comedy manga!

Kirarazaka launched the manga in the combined 21st/22nd issue of Weekly Shonen Jump on April 27. Shueisha published the manga's first volume on August 4, and will publish the second and final volume in November.

Kirarazaka published a one-shot with the same name in Weekly Shonen Jump in August 2019.

