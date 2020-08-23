News
Jun Kirarazaka's Bone Collection Manga Ends in Shonen Jump
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Battle comedy manga about yōkai launched in April, will have 2 volumes
This year's 38th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter on Monday of Jun Kirarazaka's Bone Collection manga.
Viz Media, along with Shueisha's MANGA Plus service, are both publishing the manga in English digitally. MANGA Plus describes the series:
In a world swarming with yokai demons... One day, mediocre exorcist Kazami encounters a beautiful girl named Paira. But who is she?! And could the seemingly useless Kazami actually have a special ability? Get ready for a new generation of yokai battle comedy manga!
Kirarazaka launched the manga in the combined 21st/22nd issue of Weekly Shonen Jump on April 27. Shueisha published the manga's first volume on August 4, and will publish the second and final volume in November.
Kirarazaka published a one-shot with the same name in Weekly Shonen Jump in August 2019.
Source: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 38