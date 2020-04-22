Viz's Shonen Jump Publishes Bone Collection Manga in English Digitally

Viz Media announced on Twitter on Wednesday that it will launch Jun Kirarazaka's new Bone Collection manga on its Shonen Jump service on Sunday. Viz teases that the series is about an exorcist who "makes a grab for glory but gets something else."

The manga will debut in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Monday . The series was originally scheduled to debut in the magazine's 21st issue on April 20, but the issue was delayed because the editorial department temporarily halted all work to further lower the risk of spreading the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The publisher will instead include the contents of this issue in a combined 21st and 22nd issue on Monday.

Kirarazaka published a one-shot with the same name in Weekly Shonen Jump last August.