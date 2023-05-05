Viz Media Launches Jun Kirarazaka's Do Retry Manga in English

The official Twitter account for Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service announced on Thursday that it will begin publishing Jun Kirarazaka 's new Do Retry manga in English on Sunday. The manga is about "a scrappy young war orphan refuses to stay down."

©2023 by Jun Kirarazaka, Shueisha, Inc.

The manga will debut in this year's 23rd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on May 8.

Kirarazaka launched the Bone Collection manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in April 2020, and ended it in August 2020. Kirarazaka published a one-shot with the same name in Weekly Shonen Jump in August 2019.