The Boy and the Heron Film Wins Oscar for Best Animated Feature

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awardedand'sfilm for Best Animated Feature Film in the 96th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday. The film was competing withandin the category.

Miyazaki and producer Toshio Suzuki could not accept the award in person. This is Miyazaki's second film to win after Spirited Away in 2003. He also received nominations for Howl's Moving Castle and The Wind Rises .

No anime films received nominations at the 95th Academy Awards last year. Masaaki Yuasa and Science SARU 's INU-OH , Hiroyasu Ishida and Studio Colorido 's Drifting Home , and Atsuko Ishizuka and Madhouse 's Goodbye, Don Glees! were eligible for the awards that year.

The Boy and the Heron won Animation of the Year in the 47th annual Japan Academy Film Prizes and won the Best Motion Picture - Animated category at the 81st Golden Globes Awards earlier this year. The film also won awards from the Annie Awards (for storyboarding and character animation) and the British Academy Film Awards (for animated film). The Alliance of Women Film Journalists gave it the Best Animated Film award in its EDA Awards on December 31. The 78th Mainichi Film Awards announced ahead of its February 14 ceremony that the film will receive the Noburou Oofuji Award, which honors animated works that offer new forms of creative expression.

Update: The Boy and the Heron is the first film rated PG-13 in the United States to win the Best Animated Feature Film category, and the first film distributed by GKIDS to win in the category after 14 nominations. Miyazaki also received an Honorary Award in Academy's 6th Annual Governors Awards in 2014. Thank, GATSU.

The academy posted the video of the speech from Studio Ghibli Vice-President Kiyofumi Nakajima at the press room after the win. Nakajima explained why Miyazaki and Suzuki could not receive the award in person:

