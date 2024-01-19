News
Maboroshi, The Boy and the Heron, Godzilla Minus One Win at Mainichi Film Awards
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Additionally, Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki won a Special Award. Anri Jojo won the Art Award for Godzilla Minus One.
Jinji Sakamoto's Sekai no Okiku (Okiku and the World) took home the top Japanese Film Excellence Award.
The award ceremony will take place on February 14.
Godzilla Minus One was nominated in six different categories at the awards: Japanese Film Awards/Japanese Film Excellence Award, Director Award for Takashi Yamazaki, Cinematography Award for Kozo Shibasaki, Art Award for Anri Jojo, Music Award for Naoki Satō, and Sound Recording Award for Hisashi Takeuchi.
Previous winners of the Animation Film Award include:
- 2023 - Takano Intersection
- 2022 - The House of the Lost on the Cape
- 2021 - Looking for Magical DoReMi
- 2020 - Ayumu Watanabe's Children of the Sea
- 2019 - Okko's Inn
- 2018 - Complex x Complex
- 2017 - your name.
- 2016 - Miss Hokusai
- 2015 - Giovanni's Island
- 2014 - The Tale of the Princess Kaguya
- 2013 - Wolf Children
- 2012 - Hotarubi no Mori e
- 2011 - Colorful
- 2010 - Summer Wars
- 2009 - Sky Crawlers
Previous winners of the Noburou Oofuji Award include:
- 2023 - Masaaki Yuasa's INU-OH
- 2022 - "Pukkulapottas and Hours in the Forest" stop-motion animated film
- 2021 - Kenji Iwaisawa's ON-GAKU: Our Sound
- 2020 - Masanao Kawajiri's A Japanese Boy Who Draws
- 2019 - Naoko Yamada's Liz and the Blue Bird
- 2018 - Masaaki Yuasa's Lu over the wall
- 2017 - Sunao Katabuchi's In This Corner of the World
- 2016 - Ryo Orikasa's "Suijun Genten" clay-animated short
- 2015 - Onohana's "Yodomi no Sawagi" ("Crazy Little Thing") anime short
- 2014 - Akira Oda's "Umi ni Ochita Tsuki no Hanashi" ("The moon that fell into the sea") anime short
- 2013 - Katsuhiro Ōtomo's "Combustible" animated short
- 2012 - Isamu Hirabayashi's "663114" anime short
- 2011 - No award given
- 2010 - Hideto Nakata and Sovat Theater's "Denshin-Bashira Elemi no Koi" stop-motion animation film
- 2009 - Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's Ponyo anime film
Sources: Hitocinema (link 2, link 3, link 4), Godzilla Minus One's Twitter account
