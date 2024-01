Maboroshi, The Boy and the Heron, Godzilla Minus One Win at Mainichi Film Awards

©新見伏製鐵保存会

The 78th Mainichi Film Awards announced its winners on Friday.and's original anime film ) won the Animation Film Award, andand'swon the Noburou Oofuji Award, which honors animated works that offer new forms of creative expression.

Additionally, Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki won a Special Award. Anri Jojo won the Art Award for Godzilla Minus One .

Jinji Sakamoto's Sekai no Okiku ( Okiku and the World ) took home the top Japanese Film Excellence Award.

The award ceremony will take place on February 14.

Godzilla Minus One was nominated in six different categories at the awards: Japanese Film Awards/Japanese Film Excellence Award, Director Award for Takashi Yamazaki , Cinematography Award for Kozo Shibasaki , Art Award for Anri Jojo , Music Award for Naoki Satō , and Sound Recording Award for Hisashi Takeuchi .

