News
Maboroshi, The Boy and the Heron, Godzilla Minus One Win at Mainichi Film Awards

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Toshio Suzuki also wins Special Award

maboroshi
©新見伏製鐵保存会
The 78th Mainichi Film Awards announced its winners on Friday. Mari Okada and MAPPA's original anime film Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Kōjō (maboroshi) won the Animation Film Award, and Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron won the Noburou Oofuji Award, which honors animated works that offer new forms of creative expression.

Additionally, Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki won a Special Award. Anri Jojo won the Art Award for Godzilla Minus One.

Jinji Sakamoto's Sekai no Okiku (Okiku and the World) took home the top Japanese Film Excellence Award.

The award ceremony will take place on February 14.

Godzilla Minus One was nominated in six different categories at the awards: Japanese Film Awards/Japanese Film Excellence Award, Director Award for Takashi Yamazaki, Cinematography Award for Kozo Shibasaki, Art Award for Anri Jojo, Music Award for Naoki Satō, and Sound Recording Award for Hisashi Takeuchi.

Previous winners of the Animation Film Award include:

Previous winners of the Noburou Oofuji Award include:

Sources: Hitocinema (link 2, link 3, link 4), Godzilla Minus One's Twitter account

