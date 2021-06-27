Mari Okada Pens, Helms MAPPA's Original Anime Film Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Kōjō

The " MAPPA STAGE 2021 -10th Anniversary-" event debuted a teaser trailer on Sunday to announce that Mari Okada is writing and directing an original anime film called Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Kōjō (Alice and Therese's Illusion Factory).





Okada describes the "first-love fantasia story" of youths struggling in an uncertain world, and fighting fate with love as the weapon.

Tadashi Hiramatsu is serving as the assistant director, and Yuriko Ishii ( Another , Persona -trinity soul- ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Kazuki Higashiji ( Angel Beats! , Hanasaku Iroha - Blossoms for Tomorrow , The Piano Forest ) is directing the art. All of the above animators collaborated on Okada's Maquia - When the Promised Flower Blooms film. Masaru Yokoyama ( Her Blue Sky , Horimiya ) is composing the music.

MAPPA emphasized that it cannot announce the release date, but that the staff is in full-fledged production on the film.