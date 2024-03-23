Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season II Anime Reveals New Cast, July Premiere

Kadokawa 's booth stage at AnimeJapan 2024 on Saturday revealed two new cast members and the July premiere of the second season for the television anime of Kei Sazane and Ao Nekonabe 's Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World ( Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjō, Arui wa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen ) light novel series. The second season's creditless ending video featuring the new ending theme song "Para Bellum" by Sizuk was also revealed at the event.

The newly announced cast are:

Junya Enoki as Johaim

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © Kei Sazane, Ao Nekonabe/KADOKAWA/Kimisen 2 Project

Miyu Tomita as May

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © Kei Sazane, Ao Nekonabe/KADOKAWA/Kimisen 2 Project

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Kei Sazane, Ao Nekonabe/KADOKAWA/Kimisen 2 Project

Yuki Inaba ( KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World ) is directing the new season at Studio Palette and SILVER LINK . Studio Palette is also in charge of the series composition. Kaori Yoshikawa ( KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World ) is designing the characters. Yukio Nagasaki ( Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War ) is the sound director at Bit Grooove Promotion . Elements Garden ( Uta no Prince Sama , Symphogear franchises) is composing the music. Pony Canyon is producing the music. AliA will perform the opening theme song "Senaka Awase" (Back to Back).

The anime will premiere in July after a delay. The anime was previously slated to air in 2023. Crunchyroll will stream the new season.

The first season premiered in October 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub.

Shin Oonuma ( BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. , ef: a tale of memories , Dusk maiden of Amnesia , WATAMOTE ) and Mirai Minato ( BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , Masamune-kun's Revenge , Miss caretaker of Sunohara-sou ) both directed the first anime at SILVER LINK . Kento Shimoyama ( Death March to The Parallel World Rhapsody , Good Luck Girl! , Servant × Service , The Ones Within ) was in charge of series scripts. Kaori Satō (episode animation director on BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. , Dusk maiden of Amnesia , Masamune-kun's Revenge , Shomin Sample ) was credited as both character designer and chief animation director.

Yen Press is publishing the light novels and their manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

A great war has raged for years between the scientifically advanced Empire and Nebulis, the realm of magical girls—until the youngest knight ever to receive the title of the Empire's strongest meets the princess of the rival nation. Though they are sworn enemies, the knight is taken by her beauty and dignity, and the princess is moved by his strength and way of life. Will the fighting between them ever be allowed to end?

Kadokawa began publishing the novels in print in Japan in May 2017 ad there is currently 15 volumes in print. Okama launched the manga adaptation in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in May 2018. The Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Secret File spinoff light novel series currently has three volumes in print.

Sources: Kadokawa booth stage at AnimeJapan 2024, Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.