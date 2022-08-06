'Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World' Anime's 2nd Season Premieres in 2023

The official website for the television anime of Kei Sazane and Ao Nekonabe 's Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World ( Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjō, Arui wa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen ) light novel series announced on Sunday that the anime's second season will premiere in 2023. Crunchyroll already announced during Crunchyroll Expo earlier today that it will stream the second season.

The site also streamed a special promotional video highlighting key scenes from the first season.

The first season premiered in October 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub.

Shin Oonuma ( BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. , ef: a tale of memories , Dusk maiden of Amnesia , WATAMOTE ) and Mirai Minato ( BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , Masamune-kun's Revenge , Miss caretaker of Sunohara-sou ) both directed the first anime at SILVER LINK . Kento Shimoyama ( Death March to The Parallel World Rhapsody , Good Luck Girl! , Servant × Service , The Ones Within ) was in charge of series scripts. Kaori Sato (episode animation director on BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. , Dusk maiden of Amnesia , Masamune-kun's Revenge , Shomin Sample ) was credited as both character designer and chief animation director.