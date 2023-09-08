×
'Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World' Anime's 2nd Season Delayed to 2024

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins

Image courtesy of Kadokawa
©2020 Kei Sazane,Ao Nekonabe/KADOKAWA/Kimisen Project
Kadokawa announced on Friday that the second season for the television anime of Kei Sazane and Ao Nekonabe's Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World (Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjō, Arui wa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen) light novel series is delayed to 2024. The anime was previously slated to air this year. The first season will re-air on BS11 starting on October 2.

Crunchyroll will stream the new season.

The first season premiered in October 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub.

Shin Oonuma (BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense., ef: a tale of memories, Dusk maiden of Amnesia, WATAMOTE) and Mirai Minato (BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense., Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya, Masamune-kun's Revenge, Miss caretaker of Sunohara-sou) both directed the first anime at SILVER LINK. Kento Shimoyama (Death March to The Parallel World Rhapsody, Good Luck Girl!, Servant × Service, The Ones Within) was in charge of series scripts. Kaori Sato (episode animation director on BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense., Dusk maiden of Amnesia, Masamune-kun's Revenge, Shomin Sample) was credited as both character designer and chief animation director.

Yen Press is publishing the light novels and their manga adaptation in English.

Kadokawa began publishing the novels in print in Japan in May 2017. Okama launched the manga adaptation in Hakusensha's Young Animal magazine in May 2018.

Source: Press release


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
