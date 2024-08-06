Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 Delays New Episodes Indefinitely

Season will not air episode 5 on Wednesday, but instead air selected season 1 episodes

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World

The staff for the second television anime season based onand's) light novel series announced on Tuesday that the anime will not air its fifth episode on Wednesday, and will delay future episodes until an as-yet unannounced date "to maintain the quality" of the release.

The anime will instead begin airing selected episodes of the first season in the remaining weeks of its timeslot, including episodes 1-3 of the first season on August 8, 14, and 21, episode 5 on August 28, and episodes 9-12 on September 4, 11, 18, and 25. The anime's Blu-ray Disc release has also been delayed until further notice.

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX , ABC TV, BS11 , AT-X , and d-Anime Store on July 10. The anime was previously slated to air in 2023 but was delayed to July 2024. Crunchyroll is streaming the new season, and it is also streaming an English dub .

Yuki Inaba ( KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World ) is directing the new season at Studio Palette and SILVER LINK . Studio Palette is also in charge of the series composition. Kaori Yoshikawa ( KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World ) is designing the characters. Yukio Nagasaki ( Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War ) is the sound director at Bit Grooove Promotion . Elements Garden ( Uta no Prince Sama , Symphogear franchises) is composing the music. Pony Canyon is producing the music.

AliA performs the anime's opening theme song "Senaka Awase" (Back to Back), while Sizuk performs the anime's ending theme song "Para Bellum" (Prepare for War).

The first season premiered in October 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub.

Shin Oonuma ( BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. , ef: a tale of memories , Dusk maiden of Amnesia , WATAMOTE ) and Mirai Minato ( BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , Masamune-kun's Revenge , Miss caretaker of Sunohara-sou ) both directed the first anime at SILVER LINK . Kento Shimoyama ( Death March to The Parallel World Rhapsody , Good Luck Girl! , Servant × Service , The Ones Within ) was in charge of series scripts. Kaori Satō (episode animation director on BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. , Dusk maiden of Amnesia , Masamune-kun's Revenge , Shomin Sample ) was credited as both character designer and chief animation director.

Yen Press is publishing the light novels and their manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

A great war has raged for years between the scientifically advanced Empire and Nebulis, the realm of magical girls—until the youngest knight ever to receive the title of the Empire's strongest meets the princess of the rival nation. Though they are sworn enemies, the knight is taken by her beauty and dignity, and the princess is moved by his strength and way of life. Will the fighting between them ever be allowed to end?

Kadokawa began publishing the novels in print in Japan in May 2017, and there are currently 15 volumes in print. Okama launched the manga adaptation in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in May 2018. The Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Secret File spinoff light novel series currently has three volumes in print.

