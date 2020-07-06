Burning Kabaddi Sports Manga Gets TV Anime

Hajime Musashino's kabaddi series launched in 2015

An official website opened on Tuesday to announce that Hajime Musashino's Burning Kabaddi ( Shakunetsu Kabaddi ) manga is getting a television anime adaptation. The website began streaming a teaser video, and Musashino provided a teaser visual for the announcement.

The manga's story centers on first-year high school student Tatsuya Yoigoshi, a former ace soccer player who dislikes sports. He gets invited to join a team for the contact sport kabaddi. He scoffs at the idea at first but becomes interested after watching a kabaddi practice.

The manga debuted on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app and Ura Sunday website in 2015. Shogakukan released the 13th compiled book volume on February 12, and the 14th will ship on Friday . The series ranked on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2017 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Sources: Burning Kabaddi anime's website, Comic Natalie