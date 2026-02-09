Mario Tennis Fever Game Unveils Opening Cinematic Video

Game launches for Switch 2 on Thursday

Nintendo began streaming on Monday the opening cinematic for Mario Tennis Fever , a new game in the Mario Tennis series. The video shows Mario and Bowser playing a doubles tennis match against Peach and Daisy:

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 on Thursday.

The game introduces Fever Rackets, which give characters various abilities such as fire, ice, shrink, or clone powers. There are 30 Fever Rackets for 38 playable characters. New characters include Goomba, Nabbit, and the first appearance of Baby Waluigi.

Modes include Tournament, Trial Towers, Mix It Up including Wonder Court Matches that Wonder Effects like in Super Mario Bros. Wonder , Online Rooms and Ranked Matches, and the motion-controlled Swing Mode. There are new Forest Court, Pinball, and Racket Factory Matches, as well as the return of Ring Shot. There is also an Adventure mode, in which the characters are turned into babies and must relearn how to play tennis to defeat monsters.

The Mario Tennis Aces Nintendo Switch game launched in June 2018. The game features missions and boss battles in the series' first story mode since the Mario Tennis: Power Tour Game Boy Advance game.