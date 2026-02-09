Mamoru Hosoda's Scarlet Anime Film Earns US$260,000 in United States

Live-action Return to Silent Hill film earns approximately US$5,544,971 after its 3rd weekend

Image via Studio Chizu's X/Twitter account © 2025 スタジオ地図

The Numbers reported that Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu 's new anime film Scarlet ( Hateshi naki Scarlet in Japanese, literally " Scarlet Without Limits") earned US$260,000 at the United States box office in its first weekend. Box Office Mojo reports that the live-action Return to Silent Hill film has earned approximately US$5,544,971 after its third weekend at the box office.

Scarlet screened in 160 theaters and earned US$75,000 on Friday, US$63,000 on Saturday, and US$27,000 on Sunday. The film has earned US$329,157 worldwide in its first three days.

Return to Silent Hill earned US$31,447 on Friday, US$52,570 on Saturday, and US$31,542 on Sunday, screening in 237 theaters.

Scarlet opened in Japan on November 21 in both regular theaters and those with IMAX screens. The film ranked at #3 in its opening weekend.

The film was previously slated to open in the United States on December 12, but its wide release has been delayed to February 6 in North America. The film did start an awards-qualifying run in select IMAX theaters in North America on December 12.

The 82nd Venice International Film Festival screened the world premiere with five screenings on September 4-5. The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) screened the North American premiere at the 50th annual event as a Special Presentation, with four screenings on September 10-12. The New York Film Festival presented the film with two screenings on October 7-8. October 17-19's Animation is Film Festival showed the film in competition in Los Angeles.

Sony Pictures describes the film:

From visionary Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda (MIRAI) comes a powerful, time-bending animated adventure about SCARLET , a medieval-era, sword fighting princess on a dangerous quest to avenge the death of her father. After failing at her mission and finding herself gravely injured in the Otherworld that exists somewhere between life and death, she encounters an idealistic young man from our present day who not only helps her to heal but shows her the possibility of a future free of bitterness and rage. When confronted again by her father's killer, Scarlet faces her most daunting battle: can she break the cycle of hatred and find meaning in life beyond revenge?

Mana Ashida stars as the princess Scarlet and Masaki Okada as Hijiri, a nurse from modern Japan.

This is Miyano's third role in a Hosoda work after The Boy and The Beast and BELLE , and Tsuda's second after BELLE . These are also Hazama and Furukawa's first-ever roles in a Hosoda work.

Many of these characters share the same names as characters in William Shakespeare 's tragedy play Hamlet.

Hosoda directed the film and writing the screenplay, and is also credited for the original work. Hosoda stated the film is not 2D animation or "Hollywood-style CG," and he is aiming for a completely new look. Hosoda also stated the film will have a different feel to his past works, and will also have action and romance elements. He added that the film is based on a "global classic."

Ashida (voice of Scarlet ) performs the theme song "Hateshi naki" (Without Limits) with lyrics by Hosoda. Maya & Ayumu Matsuda of Rikon Densetsu perform the song "Shukusai no Uta" (Festival Song).

Image via Return to Silent Hill film's website

Return to Silent Hill opened in the United States on January 23. The film earned US$3,252,000 in its first weekend ranking at #7. The film's global cumulative earnings after its first weekend were about US$19.3 million, making it the #5 film globally for the weekend.

The film stars Jeremy Irvine ( War Horse ) and Hannah Emily Anderson ( Dark Phoenix, Jigsaw ). Filming began in April 2023.

The film follows Irvine as James, a man broken after being separated from his love, played by Anderson. After receiving a mysterious letter, he returns to Silent Hill to search for her. He finds that the town has been transformed by evil, and encounters terrifying figures.

Film director Christophe Gans ( Crying Freeman , 2006 Silent Hill ) stated in a 2020 interview that he had been working on a new Silent Hill film. Konami officially announced the Return to Silent Hill film in October 2022. Victor Hadida (live-action Resident Evil film franchise ) produced the film. Silent Hill series composer Akira Yamaoka composed for the film. Ashland Hill Media Finance co-financed the film.

Gans previously stated that the new film would "still be set in that 'small American town' atmosphere, where puritanism devastated everything." Gans previously directed the Silent Hill live-action film starring Radha Mitchell and Sean Bean that opened in 2006. M.J. Bassett later directed the Silent Hill: Revelation film that opened in 2012.

Source: The Numbers, Box Office Mojo (link 2)