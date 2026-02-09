Abrams ComicArts' Kana Licenses Inio Asano's Before Dawn and The End Of The World Manga

Asano's short story collection launches in English in November

Image via Amazon Japan © Inio Asano, Shogakukan

Sekai no Owari to Yoake-Mae

imprint announced on Monday that it will release's) manga, starting in November.

Asano debuted the collection of short stories in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in 2005 and ended it in 2008. Shogakukan published a single compiled book volume of stories in October 2008. The collection begins with "Before Dawn" and ends with "The End of the World."

Asano launched the Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in April 2014, and ended the series in February 2022. The manga's 12th and final compiled book volume shipped in March 2022. Viz Media released the manga in English.

The manga inspired a two-part anime film adaptation in 2024. The first film opened in Japan in March 2024, and the second film opened in May 2024, after it was delayed from that April. A television series version debuted in May 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the 18 episodes weekly.

Viz Media also published Asano's previous series Solanin , What a wonderful world! , Downfall , and Goodnight Punpun . Fantagraphics Books published Asano's horror manga Nijigahara Holograph in 2014, and Vertical Comics published Asano's A Girl on the Shore manga in 2016. Solanin , A Girl on the Shore , and Downfall all all inspired live-action films