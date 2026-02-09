Maki Enjōji Launches New Series in March

Suki no Hitotsu mo Ienai Kuse ni debuts on March 6

The March issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Petit Comic magazine announced on Friday Maki Enjōji will launch a new series Suki no Hitotsu mo Ienai Kuse ni (Even Though I Can't Even Utter Words of Love) in the next issue on March 6.

Image via petitcomic.com © Shogakukan Inc. 2026

The series follows shojo comic artist Riko Hiiragi, who is taking a break from romance. While attending the wedding of her editor, she encounters a man there who might change everything.

Enjōji launched the Zenbu Hatsukoi no Sei da manga in Petit Comic in March 2024, and ended the series in October 2025. Shogakukan shipped the fourth and final compiled book volume on November 10.

Enjōji launched the Amaku Naru Made Matemasen (I Can't Hold Out Until It's Sweet Enough) manga in Petit Comic in July 2021, and ended it in December 2023. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth and final volume in February 2024.

Enjōji launched the Tsumari Sukitte Iitian dakedo , (I Mean, I Want to Say I Like You But,) manga in June 2019, and ended the manga in January 2021.

Enjōji ( SP x Baby , Happy Marriage!? ) launched the An Incurable Case of Love ( Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo ) manga in Petit Comic in February 2016, and ended the series in January 2019. Shogakukan published seven volumes for the manga. Viz Media licensed the manga, and it released the seventh volume in April 2021. The manga inspired a live-action television series adaptation that aired in January to March 2020.

Viz Media released all 10 volumes of Enjōji's Happy Marriage!? manga series in North America, as well as both volumes of Enjōji's SP Baby manga. Happy Marriage!? inspired a live-action series in 2016.