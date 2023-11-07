Maki Enjōji's Amaku Naru Made Matemasen Manga Ends in December

Romantic comedy manga launched in July 2021

The December issue of'smagazine revealed on Wednesday that's(I Can't Hold Out Until It's Sweet Enough) manga will end in the magazine's next issue, slated for release in December.

Enjōji launched the manga in Petit Comic in July 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in November 2021, and the fifth volume on September 8.

The romantic comedy manga centers on Mei, an ordinary office worker, who just wants to work normally, get married normally, and be happy normally. Until her brother, who is in charge of their family's Japanese sweets shop got sick, and he asks her to take over and be the president. Trouble starts coming one after another, especially when a sadistic secretary starts working for her.

Enjōji launched the Tsumari Sukitte Iitian dakedo, (I Mean, I Want to Say I Like You But,) manga in June 2019 and ended the manga in January 2021.

Enjōji ( SP x Baby , Happy Marriage!? ) launched the An Incurable Case of Love ( Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo ) manga in Petit Comic in February 2016, and ended the series in January 2019. Shogakukan published seven volumes for the manga. Viz Media licensed the manga, and it released the seventh volume in April 2021. The manga inspired a live-action television series adaptation that aired in January to March 2020.

Viz Media released all 10 volumes of Enjōji's Happy Marriage!? manga series in North America, as well as both volumes of Enjōji's SP Baby manga. Happy Marriage!? inspired a live-action series in 2016.