Maki Enjōji Launches New Manga on March 8

Zenbu Hatsukoi no Sei da manga centers on 30-something woman in relationship with college student

The March issue of Shogakukan 's Petit Comic magazine revealed last Thursday that Maki Enjōji will launch a new manga titled Zenbu Hatsukoi no Sei da (It's All Because of My First Love) in the magazine's next issue on March 8. The manga will have a color opening page and will feature on the issue's cover.

The manga centers on Urara, a thirty-something woman who would rather skip all the romantic niceties and go straight to marriage. One day, she is proposed to by a college student, without expecting to be in a relationship with someone younger.

© Maki Enjōji, Shogakukan

Enjōji recently ended (I Can't Hold Out Until It's Sweet Enough, pictured right) manga in December 2023. Enjōji launched the manga inin July 2021.published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume last Thursday.

Enjōji launched the Tsumari Sukitte Iitian dakedo, (I Mean, I Want to Say I Like You But,) manga in June 2019 and ended the manga in January 2021.

Enjōji ( SP x Baby , Happy Marriage!? ) launched the An Incurable Case of Love ( Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo ) manga in Petit Comic in February 2016, and ended the series in January 2019. Shogakukan published seven volumes for the manga. Viz Media licensed the manga, and it released the seventh volume in April 2021. The manga inspired a live-action television series adaptation that aired in January to March 2020.

Viz Media released all 10 volumes of Enjōji's Happy Marriage!? manga series in North America, as well as both volumes of Enjōji's SP Baby manga. Happy Marriage!? inspired a live-action series in 2016.