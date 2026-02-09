Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Game Adds Infinity Castle Tanjiro DLC on February 13

Infinity Castle Akaza launched on December 19

Aniplex began streaming on Monday a trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles 2 , the sequel game to the 2021 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles game, and it reveals that the fourth DLC character for the "Infinity Castle Part 1 Character Pass," the Infinity Castle version of Tanjiro, will launch on Friday.

A paid Character Pass DLC allows players to use characters who appeared in the recently released Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle – Part 1: Akaza Returns film in the game's VS. Mode, including Doma, Kaigaku, as well as Infinity Castle versions of Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Giyu, Shinobu, and Akaza. The characters launch in the following order: Kaigaku, Zenitsu, Tanjiro, Giyu, Shinobu, Doma, and Akaza.

The game added Kaigaku on October 30, Zenitsu's Infinity Castle Version on December 2, and Akaza's Infinity Castle version on December 19.

A free update added Muzan Kibutsuji in VS. Mode on September 18.

The game launched in Japan on August 1 and in English on August 5 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam . English Deluxe Edition owners could play the game up to five days earlier than the official release date.

The digital deluxe edition includes two Kimetsu Academy Character unlock keys for Kyojuro Rengoku and Tengen Uzui and four character unlock keys for Tengen Uzui, Obanai Iguro, Sanemi Shinazugawa, and Gyomei Himejima. There are also VS. Mode system voices and costumes.

The Japanese release has a special edition, which includes a physical figure, as well as digital contents including in-game costumes. Pre-orders for the game included a special set of cases with illustrations from ufotable . Special digital deluxe versions will also be available for purchase.

The sequel game's story mode continues from the first game, and includes the Entertainment District Arc, Swordsmith Village Arc, and Hashira Training Arc. The VS. Mode features over 40 playable characters, including Muichirō Tokitō and Mitsuri Kanroji, who are also the pre-order bonuses. All characters from the first game also return in the base roster, including the demons that were added in the free post-launch updates and the Entertainment District Arc characters that were originally part of the first game's paid DLC. The nine Hashira are available in the new game as playable characters.

Cyber Connect 2 is developing the game, and Aniplex is again releasing the game.

The first Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles ( Kimetsu no Yaiba : Hinokami Keppūtan ) game shipped in Japan and released in English in Asia in October 2021. The game then launched a day later in North America and Europe for PS5, PS4, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . The game's Switch version launched in Japan and in English in June 2022.