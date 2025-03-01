Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Game's New Videos Confirm August Launch

Game ships on August 5 in English for PS4, PS5, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC via

Sega confirmed in new promotional videos on Saturday that the Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 game, the sequel to the 2021 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles game, will launch in Japan on August 1 and in English on August 5 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam . The Nintendo Switch release date will be announced at a later date.

Japanese Promotional Video:

English Promotional Video:

English pre-orders begin on March 3.

The Japanese release will include a special edition which includes a physical figure, as well as digital contents including in-game costumes. Pre-orders for the game will include a special set of cases with illustrations from ufotable .

Special digital deluxe versions will also be available for purchase.

The sequel game's story mode will continue from the first game, and will include the Entertainment District Arc, Swordsmith Village Arc, and Hashira Training Arc. The VS mode will feature over 40 playable characters, including Muichirō Tokitō and Mitsuri Kanroji.

Cyber Connect 2 is developing the game, and Aniplex is again releasing the game.

All characters from the first game will also return in the base roster, including the demons that were added in the free post-launch updates and the Entertainment District Arc characters that were originally part of the first game's paid DLC. The nine Hashira will also be available in the new game as playable characters.

The first game shipped in Japan and released in English in Asia in October 2021. The game then launched a day later in North America and Europe for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The game's Switch version launched in Japan on June 9, 2022, followed by the English release on June 10. The game has exceeded 4 million units shipped or released worldwide.

Sega Asia describes the first game:

Become the Demon Slayer, Tanjiro Kamado, to fight off the demons threatening humanity in order to turn his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human, as well as to avenge the death of his family by hunting down the demon who killed them.

The game had four free updates, with the fourth update adding Group Battles, which allows up to eight people to join a room and play matches against each other. The game also added paid DLC contents in five separate releases in 2022.