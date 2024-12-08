Aniplex Reveals Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Sequel Game

to reveal more details, to hold demo play of new game at'25 on December 21-22

The second 2025 issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Aniplex 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles ( Kimetsu no Yaiba : Hinokami Keppūtan ) video game will get a sequel game titled Kimetsu no Yaiba : Hinokami Keppūtan 2 . Aniplex will reveal more details about the new game, and will have a demo play at the Aniplex booth during the Jump Festa '25 event on December 21-22.

The new game will include stories from the Entertainment District Arc, up to the Hashira Training Arc.

The firstgame shipped in Japan and released in English in Asia in October 2021. The game then launched a day later in North America and Europe for5,4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via. The game's Switch version launched in Japan on June 9, 2022, followed by the English release on June 10. As of 2023 , the game has over 3 million copies shipped or released worldwide. (According to, this is "all physical version copies shipped, including limited-edition packages, and all digital version copies sold.")

Sega Asia describes the first game:

Become the Demon Slayer , Tanjiro Kamado, to fight off the demons threatening humanity in order to turn his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human, as well as to avenge the death of his family by hunting down the demon who killed them.

The game had four free updates, with the fourth update adding Group Battles, which allows up to eight people to join a room and play matches against each other. The game also added paid DLC contents in five separate releases in 2022.