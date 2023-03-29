Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Game Has Over 3 Million Released Worldwide

吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable ©「鬼滅の刃 ヒノカミ血風譚」製作委員会

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles

Kimetsu no Yaiba : Hinokami Keppūtan

Sega

The official Twitter account for's game announced on Wednesday that the game has over 3 million copies shipped or released worldwide. (According to, this is "all physical version copies shipped, including limited-edition packages, and all digital version copies sold.") The account also announced a discount sale on the main game's download versions and Character Pass from Wednesday until April 12 (or 13, depending on the timezone).

The game shipped in Japan and released in English in Asia in October 2021. The game then launched a day later in North America and Europe for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . The game's Switch version launched in Japan on June 9 and in English on June 10.

The game previously had four free updates. The first update launched in November 2021, and added Rui and Akaza as playable characters. The second update added Yahaba and Susamaru later that month. The third free update added Yushiro, Tamayo, and Enmu as playable DLC characters in December 2021. The fourth update in August 2022 added Group Battles, which allows up to eight people to join a room and play matches against each other.

The game also added paid DLC contents in five separate releases in 2022. The game released Tengen in July and Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form) in August. Entertainment District arc versions of Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke debuted as a set of three in September. The game released Daki in October, and Gyūtarō in November.

Sega Asia describes the game:

Become the Demon Slayer, Tanjiro Kamado, to fight off the demons threatening humanity in order to turn his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human, as well as to avenge the death of his family by hunting down the demon who killed them.

The game features a story mode that allows fans to relive the story of the first television anime. A battle mode lets players play as different characters. Playable characters include: Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, Giyu Tomioka, Sakonji Urokodaki, Sabito, Makomo, Shinobu Kochō, Kyōjurō Rengoku, Tanjiro Kamado (using Hinokami Kagura), and Murata. Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Giyu Tomioka as they appear in the Demon Slayer Academy shorts also joined the game as playable characters.