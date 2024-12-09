Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Sequel Game Reveals Platforms, Trailer, 2025 Debut

Aniplex began streaming a Japanese trailer on Monday for the recently announced Kimetsu no Yaiba : Hinokami Keppūtan 2 game, a sequel to the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles ( Kimetsu no Yaiba : Hinokami Keppūtan ) video game. The trailer reveals the game will release in Japan for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2025.

Japanese trailer



Japanese trailer with English subtitles from Sega Asia



Cyber Connect 2 is developing the game, and Aniplex is again releasing the game. The new game will include stories from the Entertainment District Arc, up to the Hashira Training Arc. The game will include the nine Hashira as playable characters. The game will feature a solo player mode and a versus mode.

Aniplex will have a playable demo at its booth during the Jump Festa '25 event on December 21-22. Playable characters of the demo will include Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji.

The first Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles game shipped in Japan and released in English in Asia in October 2021. The game then launched a day later in North America and Europe for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . The game's Switch version launched in Japan on June 9, 2022, followed by the English release on June 10. The game has exceeded 4 million units shipped or released worldwide (this includes download sales plus physical shipments).

Sega Asia describes the first game:

Become the Demon Slayer , Tanjiro Kamado, to fight off the demons threatening humanity in order to turn his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human, as well as to avenge the death of his family by hunting down the demon who killed them.

The game had four free updates, with the fourth update adding Group Battles, which allows up to eight people to join a room and play matches against each other. The game also added paid DLC contents in five separate releases in 2022.

Source: Press release