The Great Jahy's Wakame Konbu Debuts New Series on February 12

This year's 10th issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine announced on Thursday that Wakame Konbu will launch the Watashi no Koto Suki Janakatta ka yo!? (Wait, So You DON'T Like Me?!) manga in the magazine on February 12.

The magazine teases the manga as a harem rom-com full of mistaken assumptions and people who think way too highly of themselves. The manga centers on a boy named Okabe, who has sworn to devote himself to studying in high school, but he finds himself surrounded by girls who keep acting suggestively toward him.

The television anime of Konbu's The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! manga premiered in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga in English. Konbu launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in March 2017, where it is still ongoing.

Konbu launched The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious ( Saikin Yatotta Maid ga Ayashii ) manga in Gangan Joker in January 2020, and ended it in September 2023. Yen Press licensed the manga and is releasing it in English. The manga's anime adaptation premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and started streaming an English dub in August 2022.

Yen Press is also releasing Konbu's Breasts Are My Favorite Things in the World! manga. Konbu launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Cune in July 2017, and ended it in August 2023.

Source: Young Jump issue 10

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.