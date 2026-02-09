×
BlazBlue Entropy Effect X Game Unveils Story Trailer

posted on by Anita Tai
Game launches for PS5, Switch, Xbox X|S on Thursday

91Act streamed a new trailer on Monday for the BlazBlue Entropy Effect X roguelite game, introducing the story.

The game will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S on Thursday.

The company describes the game:

BlazBlue Entropy Effect X is a roguelite action game where players take control of 14 unique characters from the BLAZBLUE franchise.

Each character possesses distinctive “Potentials,” which can be freely combined with a wide variety of tactical skills to create countless battle styles.

By inheriting abilities between characters, players can develop deeper builds and enjoy limitless character customization tailored to their own playstyle.

BlazBlue Entropy Effect launched with its early access version on Steam in August 2023. The full release launched in January 2024 for PC via Steam.

Source: PlayStation's YouTube channel

