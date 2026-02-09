Digimon Beatbreak Anime Casts VTuber Hakui Koyori

Hakui voices Yume Ikuhara, partner Digimon Tinkermon in episode 19 on Sunday

The official X/Twitter account for DIGIMON BEATBREAK , the new television anime for the Digimon franchise , revealed on Tuesday that VTuber Hakui Koyori (right in image below) will voice both Yume Ikuhara and Tinkermon, her partner Digimon . The characters will debut in the anime's 19th episode this coming Sunday.

Image via Digimon Beatbreak anime's X/Twitter account © Akiyoshi Hongo, Toei Animation

Image via Digimon Beatbreak anime's website ©Akiyoshi Hongo, Toei Animation

The anime premiered on Fuji TV and other channels on October 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs, and it is also streaming an English dub .

The anime's "Tactics Arc" began on January 4.

The show's website describes the story:

"e-Pulse," which is generated by human thoughts and emotions, was used as the energy source for the AI support device "Sapotama." From the shadows of this remarkable development, terrifying monsters appear. Digimon are living beings that evolve by consuming e-Pulse. Tomoro Tenma is drawn into an extraordinary experience after meeting Gekkomon, who suddenly appears from his Sapotama. While living together with Kyo Sawashiro and other members of the bounty hunting team "Glowing Dawn," Tomoro renews his resolve. What new future will be forged by humans and Digimon ?

Image via Digimon Beatbreak anime's website ©Akiyoshi Hongo，Toei Animation

Miyu Irino stars in the series as Tomoro Tenma, along with Megumi Han as Gekkomon.

Hiroaki Miyamoto ( One Piece director episodes 352-679, One Piece Film Gold , Star Twinkle Precure ) is directing the anime at Toei Animation . Ryota Yamaguchi ( Sailor Moon Stars , Medabots , Dokidoki! Precure ) is in charge of series composition. Takahiro Kojima is the character designer, with Kenji Watanabe credited for Digimon design. Akihiro Asanuma is credited for animation Digimon design. Ayaka Kami is the art director, and Sayoko Yokoyama is the color designer. Yusuke Osone is the CG director. Tomoyuki Ishiyama is the compositing director, while Eiichi Nishimura is the editor. Arisa Okehazama is composing the music. Fuji TV , Yomiko Advertising, and Toei Animation are credited for production.

The first Digimon Adventure television anime series premiered in 1999. The Digimon Adventure 02 sequel anime series then aired in 2000-2001. The 50-episode Digimon Frontier anime aired in Japan from April 2002 to March 2003. The Digimon Ghost Game anime premiered in October 2021, and ended with its 68th episode in March 2023.