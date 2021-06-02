Stellar Witch LIPS Manga Ends

Manga about girl who turns into witch launched in October 2019

Amazon's listing of the July issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine lists that writer Hana Kagami and artist Kotoko Ichi 's Stellar Witch LIP☆S ( Majo Kaitō LIP☆S ) manga will end in the issue when it ships on Thursday .

The June issue of Nakayoshi had revealed last month that the manga was approaching its climax.

Kodansha Comics is digitally publishing the manga in English and released its second compiled volume in September 2020. It describes the manga:

Miku Hoshino is a just a regular girl who thinks of nothing but her favorite idol, Rei, from the totally popular group M.A.G. When her school duties make her miss the concert she was desperately hoping to go for, she does what any girl would do—takes the help of a witch! But when the witch turns Miku into a witch, too, her life becomes anything from ordinary...and a certain keen-eyed detective seems determined to keep it that way!

Kagami and Ichi launched the manga in October 2019. Kodansha shipped its fourth compiled volume on February 12.



Source: Amazon