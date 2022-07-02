News
Studio Trigger Reveals New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt Project
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Studio Trigger announced at its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that it is working on a new project for the Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt franchise. The staff at the panel showed a short video featuring an animated shot and text with the phrase "NEW PANTY & STOCKING." The videos featured the main characters each posing with both their middle fingers up.
The 13-episode anime originally aired in 2010. Funimation released the anime on home video in 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2019.
Hiroyuki Imaishi directed the anime at GAINAX. Geek Fleet was in charge of series composition, and the music featured songs from Teddyloid, Booty Bronx, Taku Takahashi, and more. Atsushi Nishigori was in charge of the character design.
The Gainax West anime studio had teased a new project for the anime in 2016, and later revealed a "new product" and exhibition for the franchise.
Source: Studio Trigger panel at Anime Expo (Egan Loo)
